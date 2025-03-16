Dominik Mysterio suddenly breaks character during WWE event; but there's a massive twist

Dominik Mysterio is easily one of the most prominent heels in WWE. However, The Judgment Day member recently broke character to pay tribute to a major star.

The sports entertainment juggernaut is currently in the middle of its European tour and held a live event at Westfallenhalle in Dortmund, Germany, last night (March 15). Dirty Dom was in action during the show, but unfortunately, he was defeated by Jey Uso.

However, it is one incident before the match that has got the fans talking. During Jey Uso's entrance for the bout, Dominik had an interaction with fans at ringside, and he started doing the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner's YEET gesture.

He even asked for YEET sunglasses from a fan, continuing to have fun. Things suddenly took a nasty turn when Dominik Mysterio tore down a poster that had YEET written on it, proving that his good-guy act was a ruse all along.

It is to be noted that Dirty Dom did return the sunglasses to the kind member of the WWE Universe.

Check out the full clip below:

Dominik Mysterio made surprising comments on top WWE Superstar

While speaking during a recent interview with WWE Games, Dirty Dom reacted to Roman Reigns being on the cover of the 2K25 game.

The Judgment Day member heaped praise on the OTC's big achievement despite their on-screen animosity in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Oh, the OTC. Not surprised. I feel like it's been a while since we have seen Roman [Reigns] on the [2K game] cover. It's actually really cool. Despite our bad blood of him throwing me headfirst outside of the ring onto just nothing, this is a cool cover," he said.

Check out the interview below:

It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio turns babyface in the Stamford-based promotion someday, possibly for another run with his father, Rey Mysterio.

