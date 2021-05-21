"Never in a million years" - WWE star surprised he was booked to face Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio has admitted he “never in a million years” thought he would face Seth Rollins in his debut match at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

After feuding with Rey Mysterio throughout the summer of 2020, Rollins defeated the debuting Dominik Mysterio in a high-profile match at SummerSlam. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told Dominik backstage after the match that he should be “very, very proud” of himself.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, where Dominik said he did not expect to face someone of Rollins’ caliber so early on in his WWE career.

“When he [Rey Mysterio] first told me that they wanted me to have a match against Seth at SummerSlam, I thought he was kidding,” he said. “Never in a million years would I have thought that I would debut at one of the biggest pay-per-views against one of the biggest names.”

Dominik Mysterio picked up his first one-on-one victory against Rollins’ former ally, Murphy, in a Street Fight on the September 7, 2020 episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio was unaware of WWE’s plans for him

The Mysterios are WWE's first father-son Tag Team Champions

Dominik Mysterio also discussed his rapid rise to WWE’s main roster after he started appearing alongside his father on RAW in 2019.

The 24-year-old recalled how he was taken by surprise when WWE’s production team created music and a logo for him.

“It kind of just happened,” he said. “Because it was so weird, like my dad said, we never expected anything. Opportunities were just presented and I just ran with them, and one day I showed up to tapings and it said Dominik Mysterio on the screen, and it threw me off because there was music. I sat there scratching my head. I told my dad, ‘Is this for me?’ He goes, ‘Ain’t nobody else here that’s Dominik Mysterio.’”

Dominik Mysterio has competed in 26 matches so far in his WWE career, winning 11 and losing 15. The Mysterios defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode at the recent WrestleMania Backlash event to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

