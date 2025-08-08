Dominik Mysterio surprisingly names former WWE champion as his favorite wrestler

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio named a surprising two-time WWE Champion as his current favorite superstar on the roster. It's a shocking choice since some people consider this veteran star underrated despite all the things he has accomplished.

Growing up as part of a wrestling family, Dominik was influenced by a lot of legends, such as his father Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Konnan, and many other luchadors. He was already in the WWE at eight years old as part of a storyline between Rey and Eddie.

Speaking to Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay on YouTube, the reigning Intercontinental Champion opened up about his influences. He mentioned a bunch of icons like members of the NWO and DX, but he gave a huge shoutout to The Miz.

"The Miz would always find me (as a kid) and go, 'Who's your favorite wrestler?' I'd look at him and go, 'Not you.' But now, The Miz is most definitely my favorite wrestler. Shout out to The Miz," Dominik said. [From 6:19 - 6:28]

Dominik Mysterio was not only trained by Rey Mysterio, but he was also under the guidance of Jay Lethal, Lance Storm and Konnan. "Dirty" Dom is currently a busy man, not only due to his duties as Intercontinental Champion. He's also set to fight for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXXIII on August 16 in Mexico City.

Dominik Mysterio speaks on Eddie Guerrero's in-ring IQ

In a recent interview with Billboard.com, Dominik Mysterio was asked to name a part of Eddie Guerrero's skillset that doesn't get enough credit. Aside from his lack of size, Guerrero was a total package as a pro wrestler, with Dominik mentioning his incredible in-ring IQ.

"I believe his ring IQ. People see how good he was inside the ring, what he did and how he achieved those things (because) his moves were great, but the way he would put things together and how he could be able to manipulate feelings based off what he was doing with his movements, I think that was severely underrated," Dominik said.

Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 in November 2005, at the prime of his career, which shocked the wrestling world.

While using the quote from the first part of the article, please credit Yannick "Pee Wee" Tremblay's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

