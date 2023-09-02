Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at John Cena

John Cena was recently put on notice by Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio, who took a shot at the 16-time WWE World Champion.

Cena will be returning on tonight's episode of SmackDown and will be appearing on WWE television on a regular basis over the next few weeks.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio claimed that nobody gave a "sh*t" about Cena's return, as he tweeted out a GIF suggesting the same.

Check out Mysterio's message to Cena ahead of his return:

Earlier this year, Cena competed at WrestleMania 39 where he was unsuccessful in dethroning Austin Theory as the United States Champion. Fast forward to Money in the Bank and Cena confronted Grayson Waller.

He is expected to appear at the upcoming Payback premium live event and will also be in action at the Superstar Spectacle event in India. The Cenation Leader will team up with Seth Rollins for a tag team match against Imperium.

Dominik Mysterio recently took a shot at his legendary father Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio recently took a dig at his legendary father Rey Mysterio, who is also the reigning United States Champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Dominik took shots at his father, who he claimed was trying to overshadow him by winning the US Championship. Mysterio said:

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a dead beat."

Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to win the title and has already defended it on NXT programming.

