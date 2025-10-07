  • home icon
  • Dominik Mysterio teaches young fan a life lesson following RAW

Dominik Mysterio teaches young fan a life lesson following RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 07, 2025 20:37 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio is among the most popular heel characters in professional wrestling. The WWE Superstar taught a young fan a life lesson following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 28-year-old is known for staying in his in-ring character during interviews and interactions with the crowd. He is often seen poking fun at the fans.

In a recent fan video, seemingly recorded after RAW, Mysterio was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with a young fan who approached him for a photo. The Judgment Day member jokingly asked security to arrest the child. Noticing that the fan was wearing a John Cena shirt, Dirty Dom playfully told him to wear a Dominik Mysterio shirt the next time they met, before ultimately posing for a picture with the kid.

You can check out the video below:

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

On the October 6 edition of the red brand, Mysterio teamed up with stablemates Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to wrestle AJ Styles, Penta, and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match.

Dominik ran away through the crowd after Rusev made his way to the ringside area, leaving the Irish duo with a numbers disadvantage. The Phenomenal One nailed McDonagh with the Styles Clash to secure the win for his team.

Former WWE Champion makes a massive claim about Dominik Mysterio

The younger Mysterio has received praise from several wrestling veterans for his impressive performances in and outside the squared circle. He has been hailed as a future world champion by many of them. Former WWE Champion Big E is no exception.

Speaking on a recent edition of RAW Recap, the former member of The New Day pointed out how much "Dirty" Dom has grown in the last three or four years. Big E added that he would be surprised if WWE does not put a world championship around Mysterio's waist within the next five years.

"The thought of putting the label 'future world champion' on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I'd laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn't hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.
"Dirty" Dom is currently the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the AAA Mega Champion. Only time will tell if he can win a world championship in the future.

Do you see Dominik Mysterio as a future WWE World Champion? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

