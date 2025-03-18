Dominik Mysterio teases something huge after costing Finn Balor the Intercontinental Title; it's not adding a new Judgment Day member

This week, in the main event of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio accidentally cost Finn Balor his chance to win the Intercontinental Championship. Following the show, the young Mysterio took to social media and teased going after the title.

Dirty Dom was also responsible for earning the title shot for his stablemate. In the main event of this week's RAW in Brussels, Belgium, Balor faced the reigning champion, Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, The Prince suffered another loss thanks to Mysterio. Post-match, The Judgment Day attacked Breakker before Penta made the save and teased challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

Another man who seemingly has thrown his name into the hat is Mysterio. The former NXT North American Champion seems to be aiming for his second singles title in WWE. On X/Twitter, he drew a comparison between himself and Eddie Guerrero holding the IC Title.

Check out Mysterio's post:

Jim Cornette praised Dominik Mysterio for his growth as a professional wrestler

Jim Cornette didn't think Dominik Mysterio would grow into a top superstar in WWE. He recalled the 27-year-old's initial days in the company as a babyface.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran even jokingly claimed that Mysterio's time behind bars might've helped him grow as a professional wrestler.

"No, not really. He was just so bland and lumpy," Jim Cornette admitted he did not expect much from Dominik Mysterio. "[He was] just kind of hanging around there. But as he—you know, going to prison for that stretch, where he did some boarding with the warden and lived on the bounty of the county, that grew him up. So yeah, I was wrong about Dominik because I thought this thing wasn't going to last long."

Mysterio has previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with his father, Rey Mysterio. The NXT North American Championship was his only singles title win in the company.

The Judgment Day member could chase the Intercontinental Title, especially after the turn of events on this week's RAW.

