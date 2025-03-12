WWE legend says he "was wrong" about Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is growing out of The Judgment Day, and WWE knows this. The creative team has seemingly taken a slow-burn approach to his potential departure from the group.

Next week on RAW, Finn Bálor has an opportunity to take the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker. However, the bigger picture is Mysterio's involvement, as the young star has been teased as a potential challenger to The Dog. Veteran Jim Cornette feels that 'Dirty' Dom has become a valuable commodity in the business, which was the last thing he expected a few years ago.

On his podcast the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette admitted he could not have predicted the success of Rey Mysterio's son. He joked that Dominik's time behind bars must have been the difference maker.

"No, not really. He was just so bland and lumpy," Jim Cornette admitted he did not expect much from Dominik Mysterio. "[He was] just kind of hanging around there. But as he—you know, going to prison for that stretch, where he did some boarding with the warden and lived on the bounty of the county, that grew him up. So yeah, I was wrong about Dominik because I thought this thing wasn't going to last long," he concluded. [From 2:18 to 2:46]

So far, 'Dirty' Dom has not yet won a belt on WWE's main roster. Could he rise to the occasion and challenge Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker on RAW?

The story seems to be going in a direction where, eventually, Mysterio would have to take matters into his own hands.

AJ Styles praises Dominik Mysterio following recent interaction on WWE RAW

AJ Styles has officially moved to RAW. He was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio right out of the gate during a promo segment.

Styles has always been known as a selfless veteran who enjoys working with young talents. WWE teased a full-fledged program between the two, but for now, the company's pick of the litter for The Phenomenal One is not the former NXT North American Champion.

Nevertheless, the two-time WWE Champion broke character recently to discuss Dominik Mysterio. He praised the 27-year-old, saying that he would miss watching young talents like the Judgment Day star grow when he finally hangs up his boots.

