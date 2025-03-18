WWE sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he accidentally costs Finn Balor on RAW

Dominik Mysterio inadvertently made a blunder on RAW that cost Finn Balor a chance to become the new Intercontinental Champion. WWE shared the clip of the match's ending on their Instagram account and sent a piece of advice to Dominik.

Ad

The Judgment Day has been going through internal turmoil for weeks now, which further escalated during this week's edition of RAW when Dominik pitched to add Penta to the stable. Balor immediately shot down the idea as he viewed the Luchador as a threat to his Intercontinental Championship pursuit. Things went further downhill during the main event, where Finn Balor fought Bron Breakker for the gold.

While Dominik Mysterio tried to help Balor, he accidentally turned the tide in favor of Bron Breakker, allowing him to hit a Spear and retain his Intercontinental Title. WWE soon uploaded the clip on their Instagram handle and wrote that Dom should have stayed away from the action.

Ad

Trending

This is why you just stay out of it,@dominik_35! 👀🫢," stated WWE's caption.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

You can check out the post below:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio was in action after WWE RAW

The Judgment Day member suffered another setback following this week's edition of RAW when he faced Cody Rhodes in a Dark Match. He lost to The American Nightmare again and set an embarrassing record in the process. It marked the 18th consecutive time The American Nightmare had defeated Dominik.

It remains to be seen how the heel stable fares going forward, as Dom's actions during the main event will surely not go down well with Finn Balor. With WrestleMania 41 merely weeks away, WWE could potentially escalate the storyline and lead to a breakup angle heading onto The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Moreover, there have been hints at Dominik Mysterio forming potential new alliances with the likes of Karrion Kross and Grayson Waller, too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback