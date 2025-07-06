  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio truth revealed; 18-year WWE veteran reveals backstage details

Dominik Mysterio truth revealed; 18-year WWE veteran reveals backstage details

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Jul 06, 2025 10:19 GMT
RAW superstar Dominik Mysterio (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the top villains in WWE and on RAW during his five-year stint with the company. As a matter of fact, he is one of the very few superstars who had a heel turn while he was already a bad guy, when he betrayed Rhea Ripley to join forces with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam a year ago.

Despite his status as a top villain, Dirty Dom is the exact opposite outside the ring, according to 18-year veteran Natalya, who had nothing but great words to say about The Judgment Day's leader in an interview with "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm gonna kill Dominik's vibe. He's the ultimate ass**** on TV, but behind the scenes, you know he's Rey Mysterio's son. ... Dom shakes everybody's hands. Dom is so respectful to everybody," the former Women's Champion said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Dominik Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, and he is expected to defend his title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

Natalya explains why WWE veterans want to help and give advice to Dominik Mysterio

Natalys praised Mysterio for his attitude and relationship with fellow WWE Superstars backstage. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also revealed that Dirty Dom's behavior is why WWE veterans want to help him and give him advice to get better.

"When you're in the ring with somebody who's so respectful, you always want to go above and beyond to just help them. Everybody wanted to get onboard with helping Dom because of how he carried himself backstage," Natalya said about Dominik Mysterio. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The question now is what plans WWE creative has for him going forward and whether he will retain his title or lose it to The Phenomenal One.

Meanwhile, it is unclear what direction they will take regarding The Judgment Day and whether Mysterio will turn on Finn Balor, as both want to become the faction's leaders.

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
