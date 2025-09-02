Dominik Mysterio has two-word message after being saved on RAW

Dominik Mysterio had shared a short message following his recent in-ring appearance on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member won the bout with the help of a popular star.The 28-year-old put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had banned Mysterio's stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, from ringside for the match. However, El Grande Americano showed up and helped &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom outsmart The Phenomenal One again to retain the title.Dominik recently took to his X/Twitter account to share multiple pictures of himself from the final edition of Monday Night RAW during the promotion's Europe tour. He boasted about his win with a two-word message.&quot;And still…&quot; Mysterio wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Liv Morgan also shared a message after Dominik Mysterio's win on WWE RAWDominik Mysterio's onscreen partner, Liv Morgan, is currently out of action due to injury. The former Women's World Champion injured her right shoulder while competing against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW and has since undergone surgery.Despite her absence from WWE programming, Morgan keeps posting social media updates in Mysterio's support. She shared another message following Dirty Dom's win last night. Liv Morgan took to her X/Twitter account to refer to the fellow member of The Judgment Day as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.&quot;is STILL the GREATEST Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllllll time **** 😊🤭❤️‍🔥,&quot; wrote Morgan.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnceLINKis STILL the GREATEST Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllllll time **** 😊🤭❤️‍🔥Dominik Mysterio will have the opportunity to become a double champion later this month at Worlds Collide. He will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at the show.AJ Styles cost Mysterio the title last month at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. It will be interesting to see if the veteran shows up at Worlds Collide to do so one more time.