  • Dominik Mysterio has two-word message after being saved on RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 02, 2025 22:36 GMT
Dominik Mysterio on RAW (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio [Picture credit: WWE.com]

Dominik Mysterio had shared a short message following his recent in-ring appearance on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member won the bout with the help of a popular star.

The 28-year-old put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against AJ Styles. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had banned Mysterio's stablemates, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, from ringside for the match. However, El Grande Americano showed up and helped "Dirty" Dom outsmart The Phenomenal One again to retain the title.

Dominik recently took to his X/Twitter account to share multiple pictures of himself from the final edition of Monday Night RAW during the promotion's Europe tour. He boasted about his win with a two-word message.

"And still…" Mysterio wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Liv Morgan also shared a message after Dominik Mysterio's win on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio's onscreen partner, Liv Morgan, is currently out of action due to injury. The former Women's World Champion injured her right shoulder while competing against Kairi Sane on the June 16 edition of Monday Night RAW and has since undergone surgery.

Despite her absence from WWE programming, Morgan keeps posting social media updates in Mysterio's support. She shared another message following Dirty Dom's win last night. Liv Morgan took to her X/Twitter account to refer to the fellow member of The Judgment Day as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

"is STILL the GREATEST Intercontinental Champion of allllllllllllllll time **** 😊🤭❤️‍🔥," wrote Morgan.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Dominik Mysterio will have the opportunity to become a double champion later this month at Worlds Collide. He will challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at the show.

AJ Styles cost Mysterio the title last month at AAA Triplemania XXXIII. It will be interesting to see if the veteran shows up at Worlds Collide to do so one more time.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

