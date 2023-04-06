Dominik Mysterio wants to "torture" his family, calls his sister a "dumba**"

Dominik Mysterio appears to have nefarious plans as far as his family is concerned. The star might have lost at WrestleMania 39 but is now intent on subjecting his family to "torture."

The superstar turned on Rey and Edge to join The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle. Ever since then, he has made his father and family's life quite difficult. The younger Mysterio lost at WrestleMania, but it seems he still is set to continue annoying his father and other family members.

Dominik has turned up on holidays before to disturb the peace, which has even led to him being "arrested" by the police. He spent a few hours in "prison" and became his new character, "Ex-Con Dom."

Fans have embraced his hilarious heel character, and seeing him get his comeuppance at WrestleMania has made most people quite happy. Unfortunately, he attacked his father on the RAW after the show, indicating that he is not quite done.

During his interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show, Dominik Mysterio spoke about how much fun he was having torturing various members of his family. He added that he hoped that he would get to do more stuff to torture them.

"Hopefully, I get to do some more stuff where I get to torture them. It's a blast. I had to put out with a lot of crap growing up so it's fun to return the favor."

He was also very happy throwing water at his sister while calling her a "dumba**."

"Even [at WrestleMania]. I didn't know I was going to throw a drink at my sister. I walked down and saw her holding a cup and thought, 'this dumba** is holding a cup.' I grabbed it, was going to drink it, and saw there was a little bit of water and said, 'That's just a little bit,' so I figured I would throw it on her. That was a blast. Looking back at it now, I threw it with some force. She didn't expect it at all. It's a lot of fun." [H/T Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio was proud of telling his mother to shut up on a WWE show

Prior to WrestleMania, Dominik even confronted his mother at ringside once, which was what ultimately led to Rey Mysterio finally hitting him and accepting the match at The Show of Shows.

Dominik Mysterio was very proud of telling his mother to "shut up" and said that he could even retire after that.

"You can ask the Judgment Day, I put it in the group chat. Damian must have said something, and I said, 'It was a big night for me. I told my mom to shut up.' I'm retiring after that."

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for them next.

