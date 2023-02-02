"I think he's doing great" - 49-year-old WWE star defends Dominik Mysterio against fans criticizing his character

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on RAW due to his new character. He was arrested over the holidays for continuously showing up at the Mysterio household.

Late last year, Rey Mysterio tried to quit the company due to issues with his son, but thankfully Triple H orchestrated a trade to keep the veteran around on SmackDown.

After Dom and Rhea Ripley tried to invade the Mysterios household for the second time on Christmas Eve, Rey called the cops on his son, and as a result, the 25-year-old was arrested and sent to jail.

Dom barely spent any time in jail but has claimed to be a changed man. WWE RAW star MVP spent years in prison earlier in his life but has completely reformed himself. A wrestling fan asked the 49-year-old how he felt about Dominik's character, and the veteran noted that he is doing great in his role.

"I see lots of actors that played prison roles and they didn't get killed. I think he's doing great and he'll be fine. 👍🏽," tweeted MVP.

MVP @The305MVP 🏽 twitter.com/RobB76038887/s… Rob B @RobB76038887 @The305MVP



Since you have actually been to prison I'd love to know your thoughts on the Dominic storyline, they going get that poor boy killed Since you have actually been to prison I'd love to know your thoughts on the Dominic storyline, they going get that poor boy killed @The305MVP Since you have actually been to prison I'd love to know your thoughts on the Dominic storyline, they going get that poor boy killed I see lots of actors that played prison roles and they didn't get killed. I think he's doing great and he'll be fine. I see lots of actors that played prison roles and they didn't get killed. I think he's doing great and he'll be fine. 👍🏽 twitter.com/RobB76038887/s…

MVP on what would have happened to WWE RAW's Dominik Mysterio if he had gone to prison

Many wrestling fans don't think Dominik Mysterio would have been cut out for life in prison.

The Judgment Day member has been overly protected by Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW and has an inflated view of himself because of it. Dominik Mysterio's hilarious new character equates a day in jail to a life-changing experience and gives himself credit for accomplishing nothing. He still relies on the Judgment Day to pick up victories despite claiming to be a changed man following his couple of hours in jail.

One wrestling fan claimed that Dominik Mysterio would wind up as an underling in prison, and MVP pointed out why that wouldn't be the case.

The former Hurt Business member noted that WWE legend Rey Mysterio makes a lot of money and is well-respected; thus, Dominik would likely be taken care of if he were ever to serve time in prison.

"His dad is rich, connected and respected. He would be in a low security facility and protected," tweeted MVP.

MVP @The305MVP DRUGZ DELANEY @housect @The305MVP Be real P, he woulda been holding a dudes pocket in the pen @The305MVP Be real P, he woulda been holding a dudes pocket in the pen His dad is rich, connected and respected. He would be in a low security facility and protected. twitter.com/housect/status… His dad is rich, connected and respected. He would be in a low security facility and protected. twitter.com/housect/status…

MVP welcomed United States Champion Austin Theory to the VIP Lounge this past Monday on RAW, but things did not go as planned. Bobby Lashley interrupted and tried to hit the champion with a Spear but accidentally leveled MVP instead.

Time will tell if a possible reunion of The Hurt Business is still on the table or if The All Mighty burned that bridge on RAW.

Do you like Dominik Mysterio's new persona on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes