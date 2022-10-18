Former champion to return to the company, NXT call-up - 5 better options to replace Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio was the talk of the wrestling world last week when he was traded from WWE RAW to Friday Night SmackDown. The Lucha legend attempted to retire from wrestling due to the chaos and drama surrounding himself, his son Dominik, and Judgment Day.

Hall of Famer JBL appeared on WWE RAW and revealed that Baron Corbin was traded to the Red brand after Triple H signed Rey Mysterio to a SmackDown-exclusive contract. Layfield is also officially managing Corbin.

While Baron Corbin is the official replacement for the Legendary Luchador, it goes without saying that Rey Mysterio and Corbin fill two very different roles. Mysterio is a beloved babyface, while Lone Wolf is a despised heel. While he fits in as a trade, there are better options for who could fill Rey's role.

Below are five options to replace Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

#5. Ricochet could move over to WWE RAW

The high-flying Ricochet is a veteran of the mat. He began his professional wrestling career nearly twenty years ago in 2003. Prior to signing with WWE in 2018, he had success with Lucha Underground, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Dragon Gate, EVOLVE, and numerous other promotions.

The One and Only has had a lot of success during his time at World Wrestling Entertainment. While he's had occasional lulls, Ricochet has captured gold on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. He's yet to win a tag title or a world title, but there's no heights that the high-flyer can't reach.

The former Intercontinental Champion has had a lot of success on SmackDown in the Triple H-led era of creative. Still, a move to the red brand isn't out of the question. If anybody can fill the role of a high-flying, likable babyface, Ricochet certainly fits the bill.

A few superstars possess the aereal arsenal of Ricochet. Corbin is a great heel, but he can't begin to fill Rey's void like The One and Only.

#4. Humberto Carrillo is a likable Lucha star

Los Lotharios

Humberto Carrillo is a third-generation superstar who is part of the famous Garza Family. He began wrestling a decade ago in 2012 and signed with WWE in 2018. At just 26 years old, he hasn't even reached his prime yet.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are currently a tag team on Friday Night SmackDown, known as Los Lotharios. The real-life cousins haven't found a ton of success as a tandem, but they have been used somewhat regularly on television.

Carrillo has only scratched the surface of his potential. While Los Lotharios are a great team who can and should excel, Humberto is a natural, likable babyface who may find success in the role on WWE RAW.

A young Lucha star taking Rey's spot on the red brand is logical and perhaps better than Baron, even if he's less established.

#3. Kalisto could return to WWE RAW

Kalisto began wrestling professionally over fifteen years ago, in 2006. He trained in both Lucha and the American style of professional wrestling. The high-flyer competed in Mexico and throughout the United States before signing with WWE in 2013.

The former United States Champion was part of World Wrestling Entertainment for eight years, competing on WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and 205 Live. Kalisto was released from the company in 2021 due to budget cuts.

The former NXT star is currently competing under the in-ring name Samuray Del Sol on the independent wrestling scene.

While Kalisto is currently a free agent, he is somebody Triple H could potentially rehire, especially given he is only 35 years old. His high-quality wrestling and flashy presentation would be a perfect replacement for Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

The former Cruiserweight Champion would certainly be a good fit for the red brand, as Monday Nights lacks the high-flying stars. Plus, he could one day have an Interbrand rivalry with Rey Mysterio in what could be an epic bout.

#2. Axiom from WWE NXT is making waves

Axiom on NXT

A-Kid is a 25-year-old sensation from Spain. He began his career ten years ago at the age of 15. The talented Spaniard found success on the European and British independent scene and even broke out in the United States.

He signed with WWE in 2019 and joined NXT UK. Before moving to NXT earlier this year, he developed on the United Kingdom brand, even capturing the Heritage Cup. Since moving to the United States, he has developed into a masked luchador with the ring name Axiom.

At only 25 years old, Axiom will likely have a long and fruitful career. He and Nathan Frazer have been putting on incredible matches on NXT. Their recent showings have proven he could be a top Lucha star on any brand, including WWE RAW.

While Axiom might not be a carbon copy of Rey, he could certainly fill a similar niche on the red brand. The company could call the young star up so they'll have their cake and eat it too, with both Corbin and a Rey replacement.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura could get a big push on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is an incredibly accomplished professional wrestler and a former mixed martial artist. He began his professional wrestling career in 2002 and rose to prominence in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he held the heavyweight title on three occasions.

The King of Strong Style joined WWE in 2016. He's competed on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. During his time with the promotion, he's captured seven championships and won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match.

While most stars on this list are Hispanics, luchadors, or high-fliers, Shinsuke Nakamura could potentially replace Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW simply due to him being a popular babyface.

Nakamura is beloved by fans, and he's also a long-tenured veteran of the industry. He may not have a mask or fly like Mysterio, but he has the crowd support and unique charisma to make it to the top. He's a much more fitting replacement than Corbin.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes