Dominik Mysterio welcomes major challenge ahead of RAW

Dominik Mysterio welcomed a major challenge ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in South Carolina. The Judgment Day star won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 last month.

Dirty Dom attended the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) finals today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. PBR's official X account asked fans on social media if they should let the Intercontinental Champion ride a bull, and Mysterio made it known that he was up for the challenge. You can check out the 28-year-old's response on X by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta at WWE WrestleMania 41 to capture the Intercontinental Championship. It was the first time Mysterio had won a singles title on the main roster. Mysterio pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, at The Show of Shows to become champion. The RAW star successfully defended the title against Penta at WWE Backlash last weekend after El Grande Americano interfered in the match.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Trending

Dominik Mysterio explains why a major WWE star wears a mask

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently provided a hilarious reason as to why his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, wears a mask.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio commented on his father wearing a mask as part of his ring attire. He claimed that his father wore a mask due to being unattractive.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is." [10:15 – 10:53]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is currently in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship for the fourth time on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania 41. Morgan has been on hiatus from the company for the past few weeks after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More