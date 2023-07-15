Dominik Mysterio will be in two massive championship matches next week; has chance to dethrone top champion

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as a top heel in WWE. Even if he's not the most threatening superstar on the roster, he has proven himself since joining The Judgment Day. Now it appears that he will be getting a big opportunity as a result, as he will face Seth Rollins in an enormous World Heavyweight title match next week.

The star is not a stranger to Rollins either, having faced him in a match before in the main event of RAW, that saw the tension between the Judgment Day members come to a head. On that occasion, it was the main event, and with both Damian Priest and Finn Balor getting involved, there were a lot of issues for the faction. It remains to be seen if that's repeated this time as well.

With Roman Reigns set to defend his title against Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, on the same card as well, the younger Mysterio will want a win more than ever.

Dominik Mysterio will get the chance as Arena CDMX has announced his match against Seth Rollins. That won't be the only one either, as he will also be challenging Rollins in a title match at Arena Monterrey. Both matches will be taking place in Mexico.

It remains to be seen if he can make the most of the opportunity and get the win he needs with two opportunities on the horizon, and if Rhea Ripley will get involved.

