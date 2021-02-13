Dominik and Rey Mysterio get into heated backstage confrontation with 3-time Champion

Rey and Dominik Mysterio had a heated confrontation with Sami Zayn following their tag team match on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

On tonight's edition of the Blue brand, a tag team match was contested between Dominik & Rey Mysterio, and Sami Zayn & King Corbin. Before the match, Zayn berated the Mysterios and told them that WWE would love to see them win the match, as they're the poster boys and the company wants their aid for business expansion in the Latin American market.

The match was won by Corbin and Zayn, but things didn't end here. In a backstage area, Rey and Dominik Mysterio confronted Sami Zayn and had a heated argument with him. The Mysterios weren't happy with Zayn taking shots at them on SmackDown.

Zayn backed off before the duo could do anything, and thus the confrontation came to an end. You can watch the entire face-off in the video embedded below:

Rey and Dominik Mysterio, unfortunately, failed to make it to Elimination Chamber

Tonight, the Mysterios had a golden opportunity at their hands, when they faced Zayn and Corbin. The father-son duo had a strong showing in the contest, but it wasn't enough to bag a win. A Helluva Kick on Dominik Mysterio ended things for the Mysterios. At Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn and King Corbin will enter the hellish structure, alongside four other competitors. The other Superstars involved in the match are Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Daniel Bryan.

Sami Zayn and King Corbin join Jey Uso and Kevin Owens in the Elimination Chamber match.



Only two spots left.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6iHs7X96BM — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 13, 2021

The winner of the match will go on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title on the same night. It goes without saying that the winner of the Elimination Chamber will be at a big disadvantage on that night. The match takes a lot out of a Superstar, and facing someone like Roman Reigns shortly after wouldn't be an ideal situation for the winner.

As for the Mysterios, it remains to be seen what role they will be playing at Elimination Chamber, and more importantly, WrestleMania 37. Dominik Mysterio has proved on various occasions that he can hang around on the big stage, but it would certainly be a major challenge for him to impress the WWE Universe on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.