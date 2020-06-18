Don Callis hints that an ECW veteran could be coming to Impact Wrestling

The Impact Wrestling co-Vice President may have just confirmed a big appearance.

Impact Wrestling have teased signing various recently released WWE Superstars.

Don Callis got a phone call from Scott D'Amore regarding the potential signing.

Impact Wrestling co-Vice President Don Callis revealed on the Impact Wrestling post-show After Shock with Jimmy Jacobs that a big name could be appearing at the upcoming Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV.

Callis stated that he had a scoop before revealing that a big name, who he didn't think was available, might be coming to Impact Wrestling. He went on to explain that he learned a lot from the person in question from 1999 to 2001.

"So, Jimmy, you might want to bring your autograph book because I just got the scoop. Someone who we didn't even think was available might be coming, I'm just saying. I'll say this; I learned a lot from him, Jimmy, I learned a lot from him from 99 to 2001, do your homework, everyone. All you internet people out there, you figure out, who am I talking about? Who's undergone some changes recently?" H/t Credit: SeScoops

It's interesting to note that the specified timeline was when Don Callis worked for ECW and there is already a lot of speculation with regards the identity of the mystery signing.

Has Impact Wrestling signed an ECW veteran?

Various names have been speculated following Callis' teaser.

The first one is Gabe Sapolsky, who worked at ECW as a writer. Sapolsky was a leading figure in EVOLVE; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon major financial troubles on the promotion.

Joey Styles is another name that fits the description as the former announcer has not been talked about in the wrestling industry ever since he made a few comments about Donald Trump in 2016. Could Styles be the one who underwent some changes recently, as teased by Callis?

The fans have also speculated the names of Lance Storm, Paul Heyman and Steve Corino, but they are all currently connected to the WWE. Storm was recently furloughed from the WWE, and there is a possibility that he ends up being the mystery man.

The chances of Heyman appearing at the Impact Zone are slim as the former Executive Director of RAW is still employed by the WWE as an on-screen talent. Regarding Corino, he worked as a trainer in NXT, but there have been no updates whether he was released or furloughed as part of WWE's recent cost-cutting operations.

Impact Wrestling is doing a great job of hyping up the Slammiversary PPV, which will take place on July 18th. The promotion has already put out various teasers of the potential arrivals of recently released WWE Superstars, and the anticipation for the Impact Wrestling PPV is as real as it gets.

Who do you think Callis is referring to in the video above? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.