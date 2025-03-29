"Don’t you dare" - Chelsea Green warns male WWE star

The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, is weeks away from entering WrestleMania as champion. Meanwhile, she warned Drew McIntyre not to use pity against her at the upcoming Slammys.

Last year, Chelsea Green was the frontrunner to win the 'Social Star' Slammy Award heading into WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, she lost the award to Drew McIntyre, who unleashed his brutal side on social media, and Green doesn't want to lose for the second year in a row.

Today, Drew McIntyre mocked CM Punk following Friday Night SmackDown when the show took place in London. During the show, McIntyre and Damian Priest had a backstage brawl, which led to Priest slamming The Scottish Warrior on a car windshield.

Later, Drew McIntyre stated it was real glass while taking a shot at The Second City Saint on X/Twitter, referring to Punk's animosity with Jack Perry in AEW over the use of real glass in a spot. After this, Chelsea Green warned The Scottish Warrior not to gain pity votes from fans to become 'Social Star' 2025 at this year's Slammy Awards.

Chelsea Green's faction receives a new name on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Chelsea Green made history and became the first-ever Women's United States Champion in the promotion. Later, she feuded with Michin for a while and successfully defended her title on the blue brand.

However, Michin often overcame the odds, and Green needed more help in the coming weeks. Later, Alba Fyre returned to Friday Night SmackDown and assisted Chelsea Green in retaining her title.

After the match, Fyre revealed she joined Green's regimen alongside Piper Niven to be the champion's protector. On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Fyre and Niven faced Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

During their entrance, it was revealed they received a new name, 'The Secret Hervice.' In the end, the newly named duo won the match and stood tall alongside Chelsea Green.

As of now, the WWE Women's United States Champion isn't scheduled to defend her title at WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice in the coming weeks.

