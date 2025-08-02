"Don't disrespect Hulk Hogan," "You're disgusting" - WWE fans react to Martina Navratilova's recent comments

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's passing saddened the wrestling community, and while many were heartbroken with the veteran's untimely death, some decided to bring up The Hulkster's controversial past. Recently, fans rallied up against tennis legend Martina Navratilova and defended the late world champion.

Martina Navratilova dominated the professional tennis scene in the late 70s and tried her hand in different aspects of tennis, be it singles or doubles, throughout her career as a professional player. After she retired as an active competitor, she became an activist and took a stance on several issues regarding the government and human rights.

After The Hulkster's passing, Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, declared August 1 as 'Hulk Hogan Day' going forward in the hopes of honoring the late WWE Hall of Famer. While fans appreciated the gesture, Navratilova was seemingly against it and called the motion out on X.

"Hulk was a nasty human being," Navratilova tweeted on X.

Fans were unhappy with the statements, as many felt it disrespected The Hulkster following his untimely death, and reacted to the tennis veteran's tweet.

Many believe it's unfair to constantly hold The Hulkster accountable for his past actions following his passing.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Hulk Hogan was devastated with his final RAW appearance

Hulk Hogan's final appearance for the Stamford-based promotion took place when WWE RAW made its Netflix debut. The Hulkster, along with Jimmy Hart, appeared in front of the crowd and got a negative reception. Unfortunately, fans had no idea that this would be his final appearance.

In an appearance on Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled the negative reaction both veterans got on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Moreover, Hart stated The Hulkster was devastated with the response he got, which unfortunately became his final ever appearance.

“But that devastated him [Fan reaction]. And we got in the back and he said, ‘What do you think happened?’ I said, ‘Hulk, it’s simple, blue state, red state. Boom.’ I said, ‘I mean really… I’m okay with it.’ He goes, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘I’m okay. I felt like I was managing the Hart Foundation against the British Bulldogs or the Killer Bees or somebody.’ So I didn’t, you know, I’m like, ‘Whoa, I’m waving that boy, they booed.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah!’” Hart said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.Co]

The company paid tribute to The Hulkster across all their weekly shows.

