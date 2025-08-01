  • home icon
  • Ron DeSantis pays incredible tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan; Florida Government makes massive announcement

Ron DeSantis pays incredible tribute to WWE legend Hulk Hogan; Florida Government makes massive announcement

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 01, 2025 10:47 GMT
Florida Governor Ron De Santis and the later WWE legend Hulk Hogan (Photo credit: WWE.com and Ron DeSantis on IG)
Florida Governor Ron De Santis (left) and the late WWE legend Hulk Hogan (right) (Photo credit: WWE.com and Ron DeSantis on Instagram)

Hulk Hogan passed away from a cardiac arrest a few days ago. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made a massive announcement to honor the WWE Hall of Famer and Florida native.

DeSantis has announced that August 1st has officially become "Hulk Hogan Day" in Florida in memory of the WWE icon, and all flags in Tallahassee and in Pinellas County will be lowered to honor The Hulkster.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the “Hulkster” was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through," the statement reads. [H/T Wrestling News]
Check out the tweet below:

Hogan went down in history as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His last WWE appearance was on RAW's Netflix premiere in January at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Hulk Hogan's manager on WWE fans booing him on RAW premiere on Netflix - "It devastated him"

When Hulk Hogan showed up on the RAW premiere on Netflix earlier this year, he didn't receive a warm welcome from fans as they heavily booed the legend.

The Hulkster's friend and manager, Jimmy Hart, appeared on the "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast and opened up about that incident and stated the boos devastated Hogan.

"We go out and we had a mixed reaction. You can have 500 people cheering you and one person booing you, but I’ll be darned if that one person doesn’t outshine [the people cheering]. It’s a mixed reaction, but it’s a little bit more boos than anything. That devastated him. That bothered him," Hart said. [H/T: US Magazine]
Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Hogan was one of the legends who appeared in the event, which marked a new era for WWE, but he didn't expect to be booed by the fans in the arena.

bell-icon Manage notifications