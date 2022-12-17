"Don't ever do that again" – Dolph Ziggler on the ban WWE placed on him

Dolph Ziggler recalled the time when he was reprimanded backstage after a WWE match due to his choice of attire.

Ziggler has made several changes to his appearance throughout his 18 years in WWE. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison.

In an interview with B-sox, Ziggler explained how he put together a unique design for his on-screen character:

"I like leopard print. I got snow leopard gloves, a snow leopard vest, snow leopard trunks, and I got the craziest, biggest purple orange spray tan you could ever get, and I bleached my hair fresh the night before. I go, 'This is so outlandish and douchey. It's gonna be great.'" [9:40 – 10:01]

Unfortunately, Ziggler's enthusiasm for his new wrestling gear was not matched by WWE's higher-ups.

"I loved it and I had a great time," Ziggler continued. "And I got to wrestle John Morrison, one of my best friends, and we had such a blast beating the hell out of each other, and I came to the back and, in some words I can't repeat, I was told that this would never be worn again. 'Great match, don't ever do that again.' 'Okay, I got it, thank you.'" [10:03 – 10:23]

Ziggler is widely regarded as one of WWE's most talented in-ring performers. The 42-year-old is currently involved in a storyline with Austin Theory on RAW.

What did Dolph Ziggler do on WWE RAW this week?

The main event saw Seth Rollins defeat Bobby Lashley to become the new number-one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Before the match, Dolph Ziggler cut a backstage promo about Theory's inexperience in the wrestling business. He said the 25-year-old has "done it all" for someone his age, but still lacks the ability to carry RAW on his back.

The most recent singles match between the two ended in a disqualification win for Ziggler on the November 14 episode of RAW.

