"Don't ever throw up in Texas kid" - JBL shares hilarious story of riding with Dick Murdoch

WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion JBL shared a wild story about the great Dick Murdoch during a road trip together.

Dick Murdoch achieved many great things in professional wrestling. He was a former WWF (now WWE) Tag Team Champion and wrestled all around the world under the NWA banner, including at All Japan Pro Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It's safe to say that Murdoch, also known as Captain Redneck, inspired a lot of future generations.

One of the talents he inspired was former WWE Champion JBL, who tagged with Murdoch in the latter part of his career.

During the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the former APA member revealed a time he picked up a hungover Murdoch on a road trip from his home state of Texas to Oklahoma. He said it was clear that Murdoch had to throw up, but he refused to do so until they crossed the Red River and were officially out of Texas.

"So we're driving somewhere in Oklahoma and I said 'Dick you need me to pull over?' 'Naw kid, keep driving.' We go a little further and I say 'Dick you need me to pull over?' 'Kid keep driving.' So we are approaching the Red River and I say 'Dick are you sure you don't want me to pull over?' 'KEEP DRIVING.' Soon as we cross the red river he says 'Pull over kid.' He got out and threw up all over Oklahoma. He got back in and told me 'Don't ever throw up in Texas Kid.' It was the best thing ever." [0:55 - 2:05]

JBL just finished an on-screen stint with WWE

The Hall of Famer recently completed a stint on WWE programming, where he was managing Baron Corbin. JBL has not been present in storyline in years and has only appeared in cameos and commentary roles.

He did get to reunite with his longtime tag partner Farooq at the RAW 30th Anniversary special.

On last week's episode of RAW, the Hall of Famer admonished Corbin for being on a losing streak and called the former United States Champion "turd." He then walked out on Baron Corbin and was not present on the latest episode of the show.

Latest reports have stated that JBL is currently done with his on-screen role. It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famer will return to programming soon.

Do you think JBL should manage another superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes