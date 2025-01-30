"Don't expose it!" - Asuka wants to keep relationship with top WWE Superstar a SECRET

Asuka isn't keen on letting fans know about her relationship with a major WWE Superstar. The talent in question is Nia Jax, and The Empress of Tomorrow sent her an interesting message on social media.

Asuka recently shared a worrying update, stating that she hasn't been feeling safe lately. The 43-year-old star revealed she contacted the police and admitted to being worried about fans approaching her. The Japanese legend also clearly mentioned that she isn't open to romantic proposals and doesn't want anyone to interfere in her private life.

Nia Jax noticed Asuka's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and hilariously claimed that the two stars had "something special." The Empress of Tomorrow responded in an equally funny way, telling Jax to keep their relationship a secret from the public.

Check out her post below:

"I always tell you to keep our special relationship a secret from the public. Don’t expose it!" tweeted Asuka.

Asuka is unhappy amid WWE absence

While Asuka is a nine-time champion in WWE and has other big accolades in the sports entertainment juggernaut, fans always feel that she has been underutilized.

One X user recently brought up The Empress of Tomorrow never winning a single match at WWE WrestleMania. However, Asuka wasn't too pleased with the message and said people only like to focus on the negatives, despite her track record in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Every time I achieve a victory or set a record, people desperately search for what I haven’t obtained yet and say, 'You still don’t have this.' That system is endless, and I’m sick of it. I want them to stop obsessively looking for what I haven’t achieved. Their way of thinking is just too negative. Was a WrestleMania win or loss ever considered a title like winning the Royal Rumble? This is just an issue that someone forcefully brought up against me. It's absolutely ridiculous," said Asuka.

It will be interesting to see if Asuka returns to WWE before WrestleMania 41 and if Triple H has any plans for her at The Show of Shows.

