"Don't know if that match is giving off the vibes that they want it to" - Hall of Famer on Seth Rollins' segment from WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on Finn Balor and Seth Rollins coming to face to face on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Messiah had successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against the Judgment Day member at MITB 2023. However, the feud seems far from over, as Balor laid out another challenge to Rollins on this week's RAW.

The two performers had a backstage segment on the episode, where they engaged in a heated exchange of words. It ended with Finn Balor charging at Seth Rollins and taking him down. Later in the show, announced that a rematch between them was confirmed for SummerSlam 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter first praised the segment between Rollins and Finn Balor.

Though unconvinced about the overall feud, the veteran journalist mentioned that he would like to see more such sit-down face-offs in WWE going forward.

"That segment with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins was very good. I expected, of course, Finn to come back and whack him with a chair or something. They didn't have to do that. But I don't know if that match is giving off the vibes that they want it to... but that segment when they were face-to-face, I would actually love to see a weekly segment on there called 'face-to-face' with two guys just sitting there and doing that. I thought that was something brand new, and it was really good," said Apter. [21:29 - 22:05]

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's segment from WWE RAW

Unlike Bill Apter, Vince Russo wasn't very pleased with the backstage segment between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned Rollins' character wasn't believable as he usually acts all goofy but was serious during the segment on Monday night.

"I'm watching this promo and for the first time in a long time, when it's just Seth and Balor, we see Seth get serious. And I'm like okay bro, thank God, he's not a clown anymore. Now, we're seeing a serious side to Seth. But then you pose the question, 'so the whole clown routine is just an act?'" said Vince Russo.

Considering their match at MITB was mildly disappointing, it's safe to say Rollins and Balor would go all the way to deliver a classic at SummerSlam 2023.

