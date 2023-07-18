"Why are you doing that?" - WWE veteran points out a major flaw in Seth Rollins' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has a major problem with how the Seth Rollins backstage segment played out on RAW this week.

Rollins was in a backstage interview segment with Byron Saxton when he was interrupted by Finn Balor. The Prince made some threats and asked for a rematch. Seth was done with the conversation and requested Balor to hit him or get out of his face. Finn pretended to leave but returned to launch a surprise attack.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he enjoyed watching a more gruff version of The Visionary this week. However, he explained how this segment raised questions on the authenticity of the other side of Rollins, who likes to sing and act all goofy.

"I'm watching this promo and for the first time in a long time, when it's just Seth and Balor, we see Seth get serious. And I'm like okay bro, thank God, he's not a clown anymore. Now, we're seeing a serious side to Seth. But then you pose the question, 'so the whole clown routine is just an act?'"

Russo stated that watching Seth Rollins get serious during the segment made him feel that the goofy, Joker-like gimmick was meaningless.

"Now, I'm watching Seth serious, and they're face-to-face, you don't have any goofy glasses on or anything. Then I'm like okay, so you're acting like The Joker. Why are you doing that? Do you understand what I'm saying? I don't get it." [From 41:06 - 42:24]

Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor at SummerSlam

Finn Balor has made it clear that he will not rest until he captures the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

The Judgment Day member blames the Visionary for turning his career upside down back in SummerSlam 2016 when he got injured. With so much animosity between the two stars, WWE announced this week that they would face each other again at SummerSlam on August 5.

This would be an interesting matchup since Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, will also keep a close watch on the outcome of the encounter.

