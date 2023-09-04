WWE has been known to deliberately refuse to acknowledge former superstars in their media, particularly those who are part of a rival promotion. That recently happened with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in a throwback video of Bayley's 2019 heel turn.

Fans are upset after the clip posted by the company's official Twitter handle excluded The Legit Boss, despite her being a big part of The Role Model's heel turn. Banks was right next to Bayley, who looked at her and smiled before attacking Becky Lynch with a chair.

The video WWE had posted only focuses on Bayley looking conflicted before smiling, without any shot of Mercedes Mone:

While some replies were directed toward Bayley's incredible transformation, most of them didn't spare WWE for removing Sasha Banks from the moment. Many fans called the company "petty" and "embarrassing," while one posted the unedited version of The Role Model's heel turn.

Check out the reactions below:

This comes over a year after Sasha Banks walked out of the company along with Naomi during an episode of RAW, despite them being Women's Tag Team Champions at the time. She has since wrestled in NJPW and attended AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

Mercedes Mone could debut for the promotion once cleared to return, as she is currently injured. It remains to be seen what the five-time RAW Women's Champion does over there, and wherever else she decides to wrestle.

Will Sasha Banks ever return to WWE?

Despite the company's apparent refusal to acknowledge her, Sasha Banks may return at some point. She has a lot of history there and could have matches with several new superstars, along with some familiar names.

Bayley and Charlotte Flair are among those who wish to wrestle The Legit Boss again, while a Triple H-booked push might be an exciting prospect. However, this return would only happen after Mercedes Mone is satisfied with her run outside WWE. She still has a lot to do, including the potential AEW run mentioned above.

