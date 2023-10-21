"Don't miss tonight" - 28-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to fans ahead of return on SmackDown

A 28-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a message to fans ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This week's show will take place in San Antonio, Texas. Damage CTRL's IYO SKY will be defending the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair tonight. Santos Escobar is also scheduled to be in action against Montez Ford tonight on SmackDown.

Logan Paul will also return to the company on tonight's show. Following a victory over Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14, he called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

The popular YouTuber took to social media earlier today to share that he was on his way to Texas and delivered another message ahead of the show. He told fans not to miss the episode and included a graphic of himself and Rey Mysterio ahead of SmackDown.

"Don’t miss tonight @WWE," he posted.

Former WWE star EC3 praises Logan Paul

Former superstar EC3 recently praised Logan Paul and claimed that the popular YouTuber is a gifted performer.

Paul teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 to defeat The Mysterios in his debut match. Since then, he has shined as a singles star and almost defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 to become the champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Logan Paul and claimed he would tune in to see him face Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I think Logan's [Paul] the kind of guy who's really gifted. It helps when there's someone [who] puts him in the spots, 'Oh, you wanna do that. Here's how we can do it.' In theory, if you tell me Logan Paul and Stone Cold are on a show, I'm gonna watch it," said EC3.

You can check out the full video below:

The Maverick has proven he is a natural in the ring, and most fans are excited about his return. Only time will tell if he can capture his first title in the company when he battles Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Would you like to see Paul capture the US Title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

