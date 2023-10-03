"Don't play with my emotions," "Guys I can't hold all that news" - Fans explode as former champion seems set to return to WWE after almost two years

The wrestling world has been buzzing with Jade Cargill's recent WWE signing and Edge's shocking debut for AEW at WrestleDream 2023. Now, another development has sent them into a frenzy, with recent reports suggesting that Kairi Sane could soon be on her way back to the global wrestling juggernaut.

Sane last wrestled for WWE in July 2020, after which she took up the role of an ambassador for the promotion in her home country of Japan. However, she exited the company in December 2021 after her contract expired and joined Stardom.

Now, almost two years later, the former NXT Women's Champion seems set to return to the Stamford-based promotion. As soon as this rumor became public, fans thronged to Twitter to share their reaction to the news.

Considering just how beloved a performer Kairi Sane is, fans are elated to read the reports and expressed their desire to see her on TV imminently. A few users even suggested that Sane could be back at this Saturday night's Fastlane 2023, where her former tag team partner Asuka will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in a three-way match also featuring Charlotte Flair.

Kairi Sane once said doors were open for her to return to WWE down the line

Last year, in an interview, Kairi Sane revealed details of her conversation with Vince McMahon when she chose to depart WWE.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that the 78-year-old had told her she was welcome back to America if she ever wanted to make her return to the company.

“I think he is very unusual. Vince also smiled and said, ‘If you want to come back, come back to America anytime.' Vince is very enthusiastic about his work and is still at the forefront of the field. He always gave me and Asuka-san a kind voice, although he sometimes gave strict guidance and training to the players and staff in some games," she said.

With Nia Jax's recent comeback, Jade Cargill's signing, and rumors of Kairi Sane's return, it's safe to say that WWE is trying its best to bolster its women's roster.

