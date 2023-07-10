WWE Superstar AJ Styles has built a reputation in the wrestling world not only for being one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots but also for being a family man. The Phenomenal One's current feud against Karrion Kross on SmackDown features Mia Yim on his side, with Scarlett Bordeaux on the other.

Fans seem largely distant from this feud, as every time the stars involved get TV time, it's rushed. Styles even picked up two emphatic wins over The People's Executioner, including one on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Nevertheless, the storyline is likely to continue on Friday nights, as Scarlett Bordeaux shared a post on her social media handle, seemingly directing a message to AJ Styles:

"Don’t play games with a girl who can play them better…" wrote Bordeaux.

While Karrion Kross pinned Styles in tag team action alongside Scarlett, the most memorable moment of the bout happened when Bordeaux tried to seduce the veteran. In turn, the latter removed his gloves to show the 32-year-old his wedding ring before shouting, "I'm married, b***h!"

AJ Styles reveals his favorite WWE match of all time

Since making his WWE debut in 2016, AJ Styles has faced and even won against some of the top names in the industry. Even before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, Styles was a recognizable name and a fan favorite.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump not long ago, the future WWE Hall of Famer revealed that perhaps the greatest match of his entire career would be either of his contests against John Cena at SummerSlam and Royal Rumble:

"I always say the fans make the match. There's no doubt that you had two guys, you've heard me say this before, you thought that would never meet in a ring, and there it was, John Cena and AJ Styles in the same ring together. In my opinion, we had some classic matches. So, I would say Summerslam or the Royal Rumble match that we had. Either one of those would do."

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews AJ Styles should have one more run as WWE champion before he retires imo AJ Styles should have one more run as WWE champion before he retires imo https://t.co/ARhXnunEbv

With Styles talking about his upcoming retirement, there is a section of the fanbase that hopes to see the veteran become champion again. Check out why The Phenomenal One is the perfect choice to end a top champion's reign on SmackDown here.

Should AJ Styles become world champion again? What are some of the feuds you'd like to see The Phenomenal One be part of as his career is nearing its end? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes