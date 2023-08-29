"Don't push me" - 34-year-old sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

A 34-year-old star has sent a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand takes place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It is the final episode of RAW before Payback this Saturday night. Dana Brooke was selected by RAW in the WWE Draft this year but has been competing in NXT as of late.

She defeated Cora Jade on the July 20th edition of NXT, and the 22-year-old has not been seen since. Brooke recently joked that she sent Jade to the doctor after defeating her in the match.

Brooke took to Instagram ahead of this week's RAW and sent a cryptic message to the WWE Universe. She included hashtags for both NXT and RAW in her statement, seen below:

"🩶🎤I ain’t no killer but don’t push me….🎤🩶 #killerinstinct #itsaboutthattime #killabarbie #wwe #nxt #raw #og," she wrote on Instagram.

WWE star Dana Brooke pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Dana Brooke penned a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt following his tragic passing.

Bray Wyatt shockingly passed away on August 24th at just 36 years old. WWE honored The Eater of Worlds and Terry Funk this past Friday night on SmackDown. Dana Brooke shared a tribute to Wyatt on her Instagram and noted that his passion was unrivaled:

"I am in a loss of words… Bray was the sweetest, kindest, & by far the most creative minds anyone ever knew! His passion for being a wrestler, friend, BROTHER, son, & most of all FATHER was incomparable to anyone else!!!"

She said that she loved asking Wyatt for creative advice and sent love to his family after his sudden death:

"I loved picking your brain about creative outlooks on certain things, I loved being able to share moments like these in the ring, it’s not only about that minute on TV with you, it was the process of the whole day putting it together to be the best it possibly could! MY HEART IS WITH @joseann_alexie & your whole family! LISTEN…You got the whole 🌎 in your 🤚🏼’s…. You are up there with all the brothers.. may your soul rest in peace!" she wrote.

Dana Brooke is a veteran superstar who has never fully connected with the wrestling fans on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if she can return to RAW sometime down the line.

