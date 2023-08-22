Dana Brooke sends interesting six-word message to absent WWE star

Dana Brooke has delivered a taunting six-word message to an absent WWE star on social media.

Cora Jade shockingly announced that she was departing NXT on August 1st. She battled Brooke in a Kendo Stick match on the July 25th edition of NXT but came up short. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion didn't handle the loss very well and stormed out of the women's locker room the following week.

The 22-year-old star took to Instagram today to show off her physique and added "I'm busy" in the caption. Brooke responded to Jade's post and mocked her. Brooke took credit for Jade storming out of the locker room and claimed that she sent the up-and-coming star to the doctors after their Kendo Stick match.

"Sent ya off to the doctorssssss," wrote Brooke.

Dana Brooke sends a message to Cora Jade on Instagram.

WWE star Dana Brooke breaks character to send a message to Cora Jade

Dana Brooke showed appreciation to Cora Jade following their Kendo Stick match last month in NXT.

The 34-year-old WWE Superstar revealed on Twitter after the match that she had a lot to prove. She claimed that she has always had untapped potential and finally got to show it. The 15-time 24/7 Champion then praised Jade for showing the guts to battle her in the Kendo Stick match.

“Last night I had something to prove! Not to ANYONE, but to myself! I have had years of pent up aggression, questioning myself, & showing untapped potential I always knew I had. First and foremost I would like to give appreciation to Cora Jade! It takes guts to step in a ring and wrestle every week, but last night was different, knowing it was a kendo stick match & no DQ takes a lot of courage."

A former NXT Women's Champion recently disclosed that she wants to main-event a WrestleMania against Cora Jade down the line. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Cora Jade in WWE after her sudden exit from NXT.

