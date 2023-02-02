"Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet" - Former WWE Champion calls out Edge for a first-time ever match

While WWE Superstar Edge may be busy dealing with The Judgement Day at the moment, he has another challenge waiting for him in Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior and Edge have been engaged in a Twitter war over the last few hours. The back-and-forth started after WWE shared an old clip on social media from the time The Rated R Superstar brutally roasted Sheamus. The Brawling Brutes star was quick to note that he has surpassed the Hall of Famer, which incited a response from the latter.

Sheamus was also quick to reply back with a tweet of his own. The Celtic Warrior called the Master Manipulator "grandad" and challenged him to a singles match. While the duo have faced off against each other in multi-man matches, they have never had a one-on-one contest.

"Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone"- Sheamus tweeted

Sheamus @WWESheamus twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta… Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match. twitter.com/wwesheamus/sta… Well right now I’m alone in The Hall of Won It All. I get lonely. Win that IC and we can have a chat Ronnie, whoops, Sheamo. Bout time we have a good old fashioned, grizzled 1 on 1 match. twitter.com/wwesheamus/sta… Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone Got one last banger in ya grandad? Don’t reach for the pipe & slippers just yet.. #therecanbeonlyone twitter.com/edgeratedr/sta…

Edge returned to WWE programming at Royal Rumble

The Rated R Superstar stunned the wrestling world at Royal Rumble 2020 as he returned from retirement after nine years. The Hall of Famer has since competed sporadically and is often present at more significant premium live events.

Ritam Rakshit @Ritamrakshit516



3 years ago the greatest return of all time and probably one of the best 2nd run ever in WWE. THANK YOU EDGE 3 years ago the greatest return of all time and probably one of the best 2nd run ever in WWE. THANK YOU EDGE ❤❤❤https://t.co/2kG3BfPukc

Edge once again returned to action at this year's Royal Rumble after being taken out by The Judgement Day at Extreme Rules. The 49-year-old was on the cusp of eliminating Dominik Mysterio when Finn Balor and Damian Priest helped their fellow stablemate from the outside and instead eliminated the former.

The former WWE Champion came out looking for retribution on RAW this week as he chased down the heel stable. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, also returned alongside him and has set her sights on Rhea Ripley. There have been rumors about the power couple facing Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber, which will take place in Canada.

Were you impressed with The Rated R Superstar's return at WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes