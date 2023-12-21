"Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You…" - Released superstar sends a message to WWE before starting a new era

A former WWE star recently took to Twitter to send a message ahead of his in-ring return.

In September, Top Dolla was released by the Stamford-based company. He had signed with the company in 2020 and was a part of the Hit Row faction. During his time in NXT, Dolla helped Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW) win the North American Championship.

Earlier this month, Game Changer Wrestling announced Dolla's return to the promotion. Taking to Twitter, he thanked WWE before starting a new era as a professional wrestler.

"Thank You @WWE Tomorrow begins the Dolla Era. Don’t Say I Didn’t Warn You…" wrote Dolla.

Top Dolla recently shared a personal update after his WWE release

Months after his WWE release, Top Dolla shared a personal update on social media.

Dolla recently celebrated the first anniversary of his infamous botch from SmackDown, when he failed to hit a top rope dive during a match. He revealed that after the botch, he went to the doctor, where he found out that he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

Dolla, who claimed the botch saved his life, joked about the situation in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Um, considering this isn’t the 1st time I said on this app I now have diabetes, I’m literally shocked at the amazing reaction from everyone… All Love [folded hands emoji] Also, in [2024] I want to face @KORcombat & the winner can hold the title as the King of Diabetes or the Sultan of da Suga…"

Top Dolla will be returning to the ring at the upcoming GCW: Look At Me show, which is set to take place on January 26, 2024.

Dolla has also been advertised to appear on other independent promotions before returning to GCW. His last televised match in the Stamford-based company was against LA Knight.

Are you excited about Dolla's journey in GCW and on the independent circuit? Sound off in the comment section below.