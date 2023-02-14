"Don't do that sh** bro" - Cody Rhodes remembers how a former WWE Champion had to talk him out of getting a tattoo

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes is one of the top stars in WWE, but there have been some controversial decisions that he has made in the past. WWE fans have been vocally critical of his neck tattoo in the past, but as it turns out, the star might have almost had another controversial tattoo.

The American Nightmare made his mark in WWE early on during his run with the company as part of the Legacy, a faction with Randy Orton. While Orton was the one leading the faction, it was the perfect way for the company to introduce the wrestling world to Rhodes and Ted DiBiase as the talents that they were.

Their faction would come to an end at WrestleMania XXVI. Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, and Randy Orton all faced each other to bring a conclusion to the issues they had been suffering as a group in the lead-up.

According to Cody Rhodes on the My Mom's Basement podcast, he was considering getting a tattoo of the Legacy on his arm because of how significant he thought it was to him, as well as being his first major match at WrestleMania. However, he was talked out of it by none other than Kofi Kingston, who told him to avoid it.

"Yeah, I almost got a tattoo on my hand of the Legacy logo. I almost got this before the match, and I want to say, I hope I'm giving credit to the right guy, Kofi Kingston was the one who told me absolutely not to do that. Yeah, Legacy was cool, and yes I was excited about having this first real WrestleMania, taking the walk. But it's not that place on the card that you need this tattoo. And I thought, "okay." It was a pretty cool tattoo, but I didn't get the tattoo. Kofi was right."

Kingston also replied to a clip shared on Twitter, saying that it was a true story and that he remembered it. He added how he dissuaded Rhodes from getting that tattoo that early on in his career.

WWE fans felt Cody Rhodes needed Kofi Kingston two years ago

While Kofi Kingston was able to stop Cody Rhodes from getting a tattoo about Legacy, there have also been other issues when it comes to the star getting tattoos.

Jey Uso even made fun of Rhodes for getting the tattoo on his neck. While there have been occasional fans who have loved it and even gotten it tattooed on themselves, for the most part, the issue is that there has been a lot of criticism surrounding his choice.

Fans pointed out that Rhodes needed Kingston to stop him when he decided on the tattoo.

Rhodes might have been set for a huge match at WrestleMania that year, but this year the stage is set for bigger things. The American Nightmare is set to challenge for the title in the main event of the show. Fans will have to wait and watch if he decides to get a tattoo to commemorate the moment.

