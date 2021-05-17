"Don't text me. Don't call me"- Roman Reigns sends a message to Jimmy Uso after WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro to retain the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash last night. He had a few words to say about his challenger before sending a message to his cousin, Jimmy Uso.

In what is quickly becoming a post-title defense tradition, The Tribal Chief cut a promo while doing cardio work on the treadmill. It was typically solid. Reigns mentioned his incredible match against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, saying that he respects the Swiss Superman:

"I respected that man, Cesaro. I respect that man," said Reigns. "I said he's one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers in the whole world, so what (did) I do? I beat him at his own game."

But the most notable part of the promo came towards the end, as Roman Reigns turned his attention towards his own blood relative. Here is what he said to Jimmy Uso:

"Jimmy! Jim. Don't text me. Don't call me. Don't FaceTime me. Don't tell your brother to text me. Don't hit me up on the group chat. We're gonna talk about this one, but we're gonna do it on my show. Friday night. My SmackDown. Have a good week, Uce. I'll see you in a few."

Check out the Universal Champion's entire promo here:

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso could face each other inside Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso will have a confrontation on SmackDown. This comes after the recently returned star refused to fall in line behind The Tribal Chief. WWE has done a good job in telling the story between the Anoa'i family members, ever since Reigns began his program with Jimmy's brother, Jey.

The two of them faced off multiple times for the Universal Championship last year, with the feud culminating in an "I Quit" Match inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake pay-per-view. Jimmy Uso got involved in that match and unintentionally cost his brother the bout. As a result, Jey Uso became Roman Reigns' right-hand man.

With Hell in a Cell as WWE's next pay-per-view, Jimmy could try his luck against his dominant cousin inside the cell. A similar stipulation could be in play, with a lot of intrigue surrounding the story.

There are so many questions: What will happen when Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso come face-to-face on SmackDown? Is a Hell in a Cell match on the cards? Will Jimmy eventually join forces with his cousins to form The Bloodline? We will have to wait until Friday to find out.