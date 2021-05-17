WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Ranking and grading every match

WWE presented WrestleMania Backlash - the first pay-per-view since The Shows of Shows last month. It was a typically great event, following in the footsteps of a successful WrestleMania.

The company's recent pay-per-view record has been outstanding, with zero duds since moving to the ThunderDome in August. Hopefully, WWE can keep the momentum rolling from WrestleMania Backlash until the permanent return of live crowds.

Every match on the card, except for one, delivered well. We saw some great action, feel-good moments, and insane car crash spots which ultimately led to a successful show. All four world title matches at WrestleMania Backlash were brilliant, with the men's ones sticking out in particular.

Here is every match at WrestleMania Backlash graded and ranked, from worst to best. What was your favorite match on the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

#6 Damian Priest vs. The Miz in a Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE dropped an extended advertisement for Batista's new movie, 'Army of the Dead' right in the middle of WrestleMania Backlash. That was the only purpose of this Lumberjack Match between Damian Priest and The Miz. The Animal did warn us of something like this.

The two of them could have had a fun contest at WrestleMania Backlash, with the RAW roster playing a supporting role. But the lumberjacks in this match were people dressed as zombies. Yeah. Zombies.

While Priest and The Miz could have had a cinematic match to incorporate the zombies, this was just bizarre. The action wasn't that great, but it was better than what was happening outside the ring. Both superstars tried to avoid the undead, before eventually fighting them off.

The highlight of this match may have been John Morrison using parkour to take out some of the zombies, but it was pretty terrible. Damian Priest got the win and jumped out of the ring so the lumberjacks could take over The Miz. Hopefully, he moves on to bigger and better things after WrestleMania Backlash.

This was possibly WWE's worst pay-per-view match of the past year. At least the worst of the ThunderDome era. Zombies in a wrestling ring. In 2021. Wow.

Grade: E

1 / 5 NEXT