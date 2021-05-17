WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 possible cell matches at next month's pay-per-view

WWE shook up its pay-per-view calendar, surprising fans with the announcement that Hell in a Cell will be taking place next month.

The gimmick pay-per-view has been a staple in October for over a decade but it will now be taking place four months earlier, on 20th June. It will host at least a couple of Hell in a Cell matches, as has been the case at every such pay-per-view bar one.

This immediately begs the question - which matches will happen inside Hell in a Cell?

There are quite a few angles currently on RAW and SmackDown that might factor in the satanic structure. A few have been going on for months and could progress nicely into a Hell in a Cell match, while others could be transformed into a personal issue quickly enough to put them in the cage.

WWE has multiple options that could use the cell gimmick. This includes both world titles, a non-title feud, and a likely women's Hell in a Cell match. Last year's pay-per-view featured three unique cell matches that lived up to the stipulation. Hopefully, the same happens this time too.

Here are five Hell in a Cell matches that could happen at next month's namesake pay-per-view.

#5 Hell in a Cell 2021: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Following Cesaro's incredible showing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash, he was attacked by Seth Rollins to close the show. This means their feud will resume, presumably to give the Swiss Superman one more emphatic victory over the four-time WWE world champion.

One would naturally assume that the brutal nature of the assault would lead to a Hell in a Cell match between the pair. But it isn't the most likely bout to take place inside the cage, simply because of other stories and factors on the program. There is still a chance of it happening, though.

Rollins and Cesaro may end up challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship in a triple threat Hell in a Cell match, but WWE may have another opponent in mind for The Tribal Chief inside the structure. We will get to that.

Anyway, if this match does take place, it would be Cesaro's first Hell in a Cell match. Seth Rollins has been in three such contests, with his latest one being opposite The Fiend in 2019. A potential Cell match with Cesaro would be an overwhelming improvement on that disaster.

