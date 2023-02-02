"Don't think they are at that level" - Two top WWE stars aren't on Roman Reigns' level, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar right now. Over the last two years, The Tribal Chief has comprehensively dispatched some of the biggest names who stepped up to him.

One certain challenger with whom Reigns could cross paths in the near future is Sami Zayn. While the former Intercontinental Champion's popularity has blown off the roof in recent months, wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks that he is yet to reach his former stablemate's level.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Bill Apter also spoke about Jey Uso along the same lines.

"I don't think they are at that level. The opponents, Roman [Reigns] is, at that level, I don't think the opponents of either of The Usos against Roman would be believable that either one of them would have a chance. He's too much of a monster," said Bill Apter. [From 15:42 to 16:00]

Bill Apter thinks Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't credible enough to headline WrestleMania with Roman Reigns

During the same conversation, Bill Apter mentioned that Jey Uso and Sami Zayn aren't credible opponents for Roman Reigns to headline WrestleMania 39 against.

Apter did praise Jey Uso for his in-ring abilities and further explained why he thinks the two stars shouldn't be facing The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I don't know, I can't see that being, and this is no knock to Jey at all, he's a fantastic wrestler, performer, but I just don't see that as a main event of WrestleMania. I don't even think that Sami against Roman would be considered that good," Apter said.

Roman Reigns is currently set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Their match was confirmed after Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

