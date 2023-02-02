Jey Uso and Sami Zayn could both be on course to face Roman Reigns at some point down the road, especially after The Bloodline's actions at the Royal Rumble 2023.

However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that neither man is credible enough to headline a WrestleMania show and feature in the main event against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Apter praised Jey Uso for his in-ring talent but believes he isn't worthy of that spot. He also feels the same way towards the former Honorary Uce.

"I don't know, I can't see that being, and this is no knock to Jey at all, he's a fantastic wrestler, performer, but I just don't see that as a main event of WrestleMania. I don't even think that Sami against Roman would be considered that good," said Bill Apter. [From 15:15 to 15:35]

Bill Apter wants to witness a Bloodline civil war featuring Roman Reigns and others

Bill Apter has expressed his interest in a potential Bloodline civil war. He came up with the idea of an insane six-man tag team match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Apter said that the team of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa could go head-to-head against Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match following The Honorary Uce's betrayal.

"What I wanna see is Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo against Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn. Six-man tag team match. I would pay to see that," Apter said.

At the Royal Rumble, not only did Zayn betray Reigns, but Jey also walked out on his family, as he refused to participate in the beatdown of the 38-year-old star.

