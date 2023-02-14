"Don't touch women" - 38-year-old former WWE star was brutally accused by Vince McMahon for backstage incident with Alexa Bliss

Vince McMahon was once furious with a former WWE star for a backstage incident that occurred with Alexa Bliss.

The former star in question is Dax Harwood, who recently detailed the incident that got him in trouble with the long-term WWE Chairman.

Speaking on FTR with Dax Harwood, the 38-year-old recalled him accidentally shoulder bumping into Bliss backstage. This led to McMahon accusing him of "touching women."

"I remember we were supposed to come in and we were supposed to be very animated and happy that I won. So I come in, pretended that I was playing the trumpet or something and I was in a marching band and I march by Alexa [Bliss] and my shoulder barely brushed her shoulder, barely brushed it, I beg people to go back and watch it. As soon as it was over, we got called into the gorilla position and Vince chewed me out and he said, 'Man, don't touch women'," said Dax Harwood.

Harwood said that the incident with Bliss set the tone for FTR throughout the rest of their WWE tenure.

"I was like, 'Vince I was just walking past', in a pre-tape you're confined to a very small shot. Everyone has to be shot in that, you can't get out of the picture and I was like, 'I barely touched her, Vince', it wasn't like I gave her a shoulder tackle or I snubbed her like this. I was just walking past her and it barely brushed. So I remember getting in trouble which probably set the course for the rest of the tenure there," added Dax Harwood. [0:04-1:03]

Watch Dax Harwood detail the backstage incident that got him in trouble:

FTR with Dax Harwood @ftrwithdax What crime did Dax Harwood (as Scott Dawson) commit backstage ON SCREEN on Raw that got him yelled at and in scalding hot water with the big boss?



Full episode: THE USOS - Wednesday. What crime did Dax Harwood (as Scott Dawson) commit backstage ON SCREEN on Raw that got him yelled at and in scalding hot water with the big boss?Full episode: THE USOS - Wednesday. https://t.co/yy83L7JTlj

Dax Harwood recently teased FTR possibly going back to WWE

FTR has been off AEW TV for quite some time. In recent months, they have lost the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships.

The Burning Hammer @TBHWW22 Do we see FTR make the jump to WWE?? Do we see FTR make the jump to WWE?? https://t.co/B5owJ3nPXc

The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also lost to The Acclaimed, failing to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions in the process. Taking to social media, Harwood posted a photo from what looked like his living room.

Interestingly enough, a paper with the WWE logo was spotted on his table, which got fans talking on social media. Nothing has been confirmed regarding FTR's future.

Would you like to see FTR back in WWE? Sound off in the comment section

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes