"Don't worry about the haters!" - WWE star sends heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley

A WWE star has sent a heartfelt message to Rhea Ripley following this week's episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley has put together a solid reign as Women's World Champion so far. She won the Women's Royal Rumble in January after being the first superstar to enter the match. Ripley went on to defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship during Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in a match that received universal praise. The title has since been rebranded to the Women's World Championship on RAW.

The Judgment Day member has barely been threatened since capturing the title. Her most challenging title defense came last month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Ripley retained the title in a Fatal 5-Way match at the premium live event on November 4 and successfully defended the title again three weeks later at Survivor Series against Zoey Stark.

Earlier today, USA Network noted that Asuka spit green mist in Dominik Mysterio's face one year ago. Ripley took to social media to claim that the network was being disrespectful and received a heartfelt reply from a WWE star. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin reacted to Ripley's message and told her to ignore the haters.

"Hi Mami, don’t worry about the haters! You are amazing and I hope you enjoy your day," she wrote.

USA Network reacted to Samantha Irvin's post and stated that they love "Mami" and were just showing some appreciation to Asuka.

WWE star Samantha Irvin reacts to Rhea Ripley blowing her a kiss

Samantha Irvin revealed that she liked Rhea Ripley blowing her a kiss earlier this year at a WWE event in Liverpool.

The Eradicator is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life but has captivated the WWE Universe with her bizarre on-screen relationship with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. However, Ripley has also developed a flirtatious relationship with both Samantha Irvin and Rhea Ripley.

In the video below, Ripley can be seen waving to Samantha Irvin and blowing her a kiss. Irvin was then asked what she thought about the moment, and she revealed that she liked it.

Ripley appears to be entering a rivalry with Ivy Nile on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the new addition to the main roster can pull off the upset and dethrone the Judgment Day member down the line.

