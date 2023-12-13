Rhea Ripley calls out "disrespect" following RAW

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to call out "disrespect" following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble in January after being the first superstar to enter the match. She went on to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become champion and has been dominant ever since. She successfully defended the title against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series last month in Chicago.

The Women's World Champion was in action last night on RAW in a non-title match against Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri. Ripley won the bout with ease and attacked Dupri after the match.

Ivy Nile rushed to the ring to make the save, and The Eradicator retreated. Nia Jax appears to be interested in the potential rivalry and reacted to the confrontation between the two stars earlier today on social media.

Ripley took to social media today to react to a message from USA Network. The network noted that Asuka spat mist in Dominik Mysterio's face one year ago today, prompting a fiery response from Rhea Ripley.

The 27-year-old claimed that the response was disrespectful and wondered why USA Network felt the need to share the message with the WWE Universe.

"What was the need for this post? The disrespect 🙄," she wrote.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley shares her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently revealed her favorite thing about her fellow Judgment Day stablemate.

During a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley was asked to name her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio. She listed off several things she loved about the former North American Champion and noted that he has always had her back throughout her WWE career.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [From 0:45 - 1:00]

You can check out the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Dragon Lee this past Saturaday at NXT Deadline. The 26-year-old was angry after the match and complained about The Judgment Day not being there for him at the premium live event. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the heel faction in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

