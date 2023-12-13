Nia Jax breaks character to confess love for fellow WWE Superstar

Nia Jax has revealed her love for a fellow WWE Superstar.

The Irresistible Force made her stunning return to the promotion on September 11 during the main event of WWE RAW. She interfered in the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She cost Raquel Rodriguez the match by attacking her and then went after Rhea Ripley after she retained the title.

Jax competed in the Fatal 5-Way for the Women's World Championship last month at Crown Jewel. Rhea Ripley was able to emerge victorious at Crown Jewel and went on to defeat Zoey Stark to retain the title at Survivor Series. Nix Jax is currently in a rivalry with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. The Man called out Jax last night on the red brand during a fiery promo.

The 39-year-old took to social media today to confess her love for R-Truth. The veteran returned at Survivor Series and has somehow convinced himself that he is part of The Judgment Day faction. The Judgment Day finally had enough last night on the red brand and brutally attacked the veteran before The Creed Brothers made the save.

Jax reposted R-Truth's humorous segment from last night's RAW and admitted that she loved him.

"I love @RonKillings," she wrote.

Bill Apter believes Nia Jax should be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Nia Jax would be a great first opponent for Jade Cargill in WWE.

Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before leaving the promotion earlier this year. She made her WWE debut during the Fastlane Kickoff Show and was greeted by Triple H as she arrived at the venue. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Jade Cargill would make a huge impact on the main roster if she had a rivalry with Nia Jax.

"She (Jade Cargill) could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [0:30 - 0:58]

Jade Cargill announced earlier today that her mother had passed away. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends Jade Cargill and her family our condolences in this difficult time.

