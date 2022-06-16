WWE Superstar lays down challenge for Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle

Doudrop is hoping to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.

While Doudrop and Bianca Belair faced off one-on-one several times on Monday Night RAW, they have never faced each other in singles action when the RAW Women's Championship was on the line.

Doudrop was a guest on today's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event in the United Kingdom, Doudrop expressed her excitement for British fans. She also revealed that she hopes to get a title shot against Bianca Belair on the show.

"I feel like this is a long time coming because the UK fans are -- I know it sounds biased because I come from there, but genuinely they deserve this," Doudrop said. "They've been cheering for us all this time, all these years. They deserve this pay per view. And when we go to Clash at the Castle, they're going to show us all exactly why we should be doing a pay per view there every year."

She added:

"I would love for this to be an annual thing for them. It's no less than they deserve. I have some unfinished business with Ms. Bianca Belair and my dream match and my dream moment would be to take the RAW Women's Championship off her at Clash at the Castle."

Doudrop addresses comparison to former WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe loves to compare current and past stars, and Doudrop recently received a comparison to former WWE Superstar Nia Jax.

Doudrop responded to the tweet in a very classy manner. She stated that while she appreciates being held in the "same regard" as Jax, comparing them does both women a "disservice" because they are different performers.

"I appreciate being held in the same regard as Nia, she's a legend. But to say such does us both a disservice, we are completely different performers," Doudrop tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Doudrop gets her match against Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle. The two women have had several great matches in the past, so perhaps they deserve the chance to shine together at a premium live event.

