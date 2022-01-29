Doudrop wants to prove people wrong by winning WWE RAW Women's championship (Exclusive)

Doudrop recently shared her thoughts on her title match against WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The two superstars are set to clash at the Royal Rumble premium live event. For the last couple of weeks, Doudrop has had the better of Big Time Becks and would look forward to doing the same at the Rumble.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Doudrop opened up on what it would mean for her to win the title.

"Yeah, absolutely. That's really what my career has been all about. That's what my life has been about from even when I was like such a young teenager, I kind of pigeonholed, 'oh you won't be successful at wrestling because you're a fat girl' and all that sort of stuff. Hey man, so many people thought I would never get to Japan, people thought I would never get to America, and here we are. I just thrive on that, like I love to prove people wrong," Doudrop said. [01:46-02:31]

Doudrop wants a WWE premium live event in UK

Further in the interview, Doudrop spoke about a possible premium live event in the UK, citing that the fans deserve it because of their loyalty over the years, staying up at ungodly hours to watch the events.

"I just think the fans back at home deserve it so much. You know, imagine having to watch every pay-per-view at 3 in the morning on a Sunday when you have work at 10'o clock on a Monday. The fans deserve a pay-per-view at home. I think it will bring the best sales ever, bring the best crowds, and best chants and everybody likes going there and they're super inventive with the chants. Get that at the stadium," Doudrop added. [06:16-07:30]

During WWE's European Tour last year, Drew McIntyre claimed that he would make sure UK would get a premium live event in the near future. It would be interesting to see if WWE does decide to go overseas for a premium live event anytime soon.

