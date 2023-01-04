Doudrop responds to rumors regarding issues with her visa keeping her off WWE TV

Reports explaining Doudrop's absence from WWE programming don't appear to be accurate.

Former two-time 24/7 Champion Doudrop hasn't been on WWE programming since the September 6 episode of NXT when she and Nikki A.S.H. lost a tag team match against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer stated that her absence from WWE television came down to visa issues, but that seems to be false.

Doudrop put an end to this rumor on social media today, stating that her visa was updated back in April, and that isn't an issue for her right now.

"No my visa was updated in April as discussed with @AlexMcCarthy88," Doudrop said in a tweet.

Doudrop reveals the reasoning for her WWE absence

Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Doudrop seemingly broke her nose in that tag team match against Toxic Attraction, and many have chalked that up to the reason why the RAW Superstar has disappeared from WWE programming.

While that might have been the cause at first, it doesn't appear to have been a long-term issue as Doudrop posted on social media that she's been very sick, but she's healing.

"I was very sick, but I am healing *brain emoji* *flex emoji*," Doudrop said in a tweet.

Doudrop played a big part in NXT UK as Piper Niven when Triple H was overseeing things on the black and gold brand, so it will be intriguing to see how The Game uses her once she returns to RAW in 2023.

Her former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. has reverted back to her Nikki Cross character while Doudrop has been sidelined, so it would appear she'll need a new storyline when she makes her return to the company.

What do you make of Doudrop's comments? When do you think we'll see her return to RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

