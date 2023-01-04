Doudrop sends out reassuring message following recent absence from WWE TV

Doudrop was last seen wrestling at WWE NXT on September 6, 2022. The reason for her absence from television was due to visa issues.

Doudrop (fka Piper Niven) performed for the company's now-retired British brand, NXT UK, before making her main roster debut. However, she has only competed in six matches since Triple H took over in July.

After reports surfaced online about her and several of the company's other British stars facing visa issues, Doudrop reassured her fans that she will be back with the Stamford-based company. She claimed that she was sick, but is getting better.

This clears any doubt fans may have had as she will most definitely return to WWE.

You can read about the reasons for her absence from WWE TV here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Doudrop's most significant match in WWE to date

Doudrop has been with WWE since 2019. Her most significant match to date with the company came at the Royal Rumble last year, where she faced Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Despite losing the bout, it put her on the map after spending time on the main roster being Eva Marie's protege and chasing the now retired 24/7 Championship.

She later reflected on facing Becky Lynch while speaking to El Brunch de WWE, calling it the 'biggest match' of her career.

“I did not expect it all [match with Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble]. I was really surprised that we were having this match but very grateful and it was a crazy match because you know, it was heel-heel match so it was kind of like a little — not misplaced but you know, it makes it a little more difficult..."

Doudrop is due for a return and could potentially make it back to television as soon as the Royal Rumble event this year, which is set to take place on January 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Do you think Doudrop will get a title opportunity upon returning against either Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes