Down from 307lbs to 285lbs, Kevin Nash shows off INSANE body transformation [PHOTO] 

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has undergone an impressive body transformation, as per his recent post on Instagram.

Nash is 64 years old and is still in incredible shape at his age. The WWE Hall of Famer regularly hits the gym and keeps himself in great shape.

In a new post on his official Instagram handle, Kevin Nash shared a picture of his current physique. He also revealed that he shed some weight recently.

"285lbs when I woke up. Did chest today. I'm down from 307, so my strength is in the shi**er more so than usual. Just happy my body still responds, and I can continue to train."

Kevin Nash on Triple H dodging the Vince McMahon lawsuit questions at Royal Rumble 2024

During the Royal Rumble 2024 post-show press conference, Triple H was asked a bunch of questions about the Vince McMahon lawsuit. The Game's answer didn't sit well with the WWE Universe, and he received massive flak for for it.

Here's how Nash responded to the fiasco:

"My friend (Triple H) got harassed because he didn't, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, didn't... while he's trying to book two...Women's Rumble and a Men's Rumble... and the rest of the show. And moving forward along with the fact that one of their stars, two of their stars, of their top 10, are now out injured...That he didn't take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said I'm done."

Nash currently runs his own podcast, Kliq This, which is doing exceptionally well. He boasts a whopping 165,000 subscribers at the moment. Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and is one of the most influential stars in the history of wrestling.

