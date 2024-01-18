Downstait seemingly spoil major WWE announcement

A massive WWE announcement has been seemingly spoiled by the popular American rock band Downstait, formed in 2002.

The band gained recognition for creating entrance theme songs for professional wrestlers, most notably for stars like The Miz, Cody Rhodes, Matt Cardona, Britt Baker, and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

2K Sports hinted at a major announcement coming on January 22 by decking out their social media with a brand new 2K24 logo since it is expected to be released in March 2024.

Ahead of the massive tease by the franchise, taking to X (former Twitter), the Downstait Band shared a hashtag of the upcoming video game by World Wrestling Entertainment.

Since the rock band has already featured their music in previous games with The Miz and Ziggler's entrances, they hinted at bringing out The American Nightmare's official theme song: Kingdom.

Coincidentally, there have been speculations that Cody Rhodes might be the chosen star to grace the cover of the 2K24 edition. Hence, Dowstait seemingly added fuel to the whispers about the 38-year-old star being the cover star of the video game:

"#WWE2K24."

Cody Rhodes also added fuel to the major WWE announcement

Ahead of the big announcement by the Stamford-based promotion in collaboration with 2K Sports, the former Intercontinental Champion also joined the party to tease his involvement.

2K24 shared footage in which a few superstars discussed a potential name to grace the video game's cover. WWE Superstars such as Austin Theory, Xavier Woods, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim, The Miz, and Bianca Belair were featured in the video.

The A-Lister and Stark predicted that Cody Rhodes would be the cover star of the next installment of the popular video game franchise. Responding to the video, The American Nightmare shared a GIF of Conan O'Brien yelling "WHO?" and got the fans buzzing.

The wrestling world now awaits January 22 to know what's in the bag for them ahead of the launch of the 2K24 video game.

