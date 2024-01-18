Cody Rhodes fuels rumors on major WWE achievement

A big WWE announcement is planned to be made soon, and now Cody Rhodes has fueled rumors and speculation on his involvement.

Take-Two Interactive's 2K Sports is seemingly set to release the WWE 2K24 video game in the next few months. Before the game drops, 2K will be unveiling the cover superstar. The reveal is a viral moment with fans each year as only top stars get the honor.

2K Sports took to X and posted a video of several superstars discussing and ranting on the 2K24 cover star. Austin Theory, The Miz, Xavier Woods, Bianca Belair, Zoey Stark, and Mia Yim were featured in the video. Stark and The A-Lister predicted The American Nightmare will be on the cover this year.

"Hmm... Who could it be? [eyes emoji] #WWE2K24."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes responded to the video with a GIF of Conan O'Brien yelling "WHO?," and he included a brief caption to get fans talking.

"? ? ?," Cody wrote.

Expand Tweet

The WWE 2K series is among the best-selling video game franchises of all-time. Originally launched in February 2000, the series has sold almost 100 million worldwide copies. 2K23 was the highest-rated pro wrestling game since THQ released WWE '13 in 2012.

Dustin Rhodes weighs in on WWE WrestleMania 40 plans

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is heating up with rumors on Roman Reigns possibly defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against two likely challengers on The Grandest Stage of Them All - Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The American Nightmare's half-brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said he will be "pi**ed" if Rock vs. Reigns was the WrestleMania main event. The Natural feels like this is Cody's time, and that the moment should be his.

"I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pi**ed - this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment," he said.

Rhodes has been with AEW since the company launched in 2019. He had apparently signed a multi-year contract to work as a coach and wrestler.

Who should be on the 2K24 cover? Would you like to see Dustin Rhodes leave AEW to go work with his brother? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here